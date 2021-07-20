Tom Brady Cracks Election Joke, Drops ‘Sleepy Tom’ Nickname On President Joe Biden
Published
Tom Brady stepped to the podium at the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP brought some jokes.Full Article
Published
Tom Brady stepped to the podium at the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, and the reigning Super Bowl MVP brought some jokes.Full Article
Tom Brady cracked a joke with President Joe Biden during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ White House visit in an apparent dig at Donald..