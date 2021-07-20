Oregon's Bootleg Fire is generating its own weather
Published
The super-heated air and smoke from Oregon's Bootleg wildfire have reportedly impacted the weather.Full Article
Published
The super-heated air and smoke from Oregon's Bootleg wildfire have reportedly impacted the weather.Full Article
As fires in 13 western states enter their third week, their effects are being felt across the United States.
Oregon’s “Bootleg Fire” is so intense it’s now creating its own weather. CNN’s Dan Simon has more.