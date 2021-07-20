CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases
Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. (July 20)
As the CDC announced the highly contagious Delta variant represented more than 80 percent of sequenced COVID cases in the country..
The CDC has been ranking states by rates of vaccination, new cases and hospitalizations, and Utah is not doing well overall...