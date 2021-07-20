DEA Agent Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Riot
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Mark Sami Ibrahim has been arrested for allegedly participating in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol...Full Article
Mark Ibrahim also is accused of falsely denying that he displayed DEA badge and gun while outside Capitol on Jan. 6