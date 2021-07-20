Bezos Landed, Thanked Amazon Workers And Shoppers For Paying, Gave Away $200 Million
Published
Jeff Bezos awarded $100 million each in "courage and civility awards" to CNN's Van Jones and chef José Andrés.Full Article
Published
Jeff Bezos awarded $100 million each in "courage and civility awards" to CNN's Van Jones and chef José Andrés.Full Article
Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was bashed on social media in response to “tone-deaf” commentary that was made during a press..
The billionaire space race has been heating up lately, with Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson boarding a test flight on Sunday to..