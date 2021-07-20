Surfside Crisis Response Canine Who Could Not Walk, Teddy Goes Home In Style
Published
Teddy, the crisis response dog from Philadelphia, who was unable to walk after helping out in Surfside flew home in style on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Teddy, the crisis response dog from Philadelphia, who was unable to walk after helping out in Surfside flew home in style on Tuesday.Full Article
Teddy, the crisis response dog from Philadelphia, who was unable to walk after helping out in Surfside flew home in style on..