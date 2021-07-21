Bezos Ripped for Thanking Amazon Employees and Customers for Spaceflight
The world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, thanked his employees and customers Tuesday for subsidizing his Blue Origin spaceflight....Full Article
Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New..
Sen. Warren and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez criticized Bezos, after he returned to earth and thanked Amazon employees and customers for..