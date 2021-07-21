Dwayne Johnson Says He Won’t Return to ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Dwayne Johnson has responded to Vin Diesel’s comments, saying he won’t return to the remaining installments of the “Fast & Furious” franchise.



While promoting “Fast 9,” Diesel addressed the beef between Johnson and him in a Men’s Health interview and said, “I could give a lot of tough love.”



“Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing,” Diesel added.



When directly asked about Diesel’s comments in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter that published on Wednesday, Johnson responded, “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well.”



“I wish them well on ‘Fast 9.’ And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me,” Johnson added.



Back in 2016, during production of “The Fate of the Furious,” Johnson expressed his frustrations with male co-stars he didn’t identify. “Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” he wrote on Instagram. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s— to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”



TMZ reported at the time that Diesel was the co-star Johnson was calling out, because the former WWE wrestler wasn’t happy with Diesel’s producing decisions. It also cited anonymous “production sources” who said Johnson and other members of the crew were upset that Diesel regularly arrived late to shoot scenes, spending time in his trailer instead. TMZ’s sources also said Diesel was arrogant, and criticized his co-stars’ acting.