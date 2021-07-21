Preliminary NYU Study Suggests Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine May Not Be As Effective Against Delta Variant
The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. It now constitutes 83% of the COVID cases in the U.S.Full Article
