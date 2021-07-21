Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ to Get New Life as Comic Book Series

As the saying goes, witches never die! And everyone’s favorite witch, Sabrina Spellman, will return from the dead in a new comic book series from Archie Comics and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (showrunner, writer and producer for Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) titled “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9.”



Set to release Oct. 13, the collaboration between Aguirre-Sacasa and original comic series artist Robert Hack, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9” will return to the series’ satanic horror roots and continue the “Witch War” storyline, with both Spellmans – one from Hell and one from Earth – pitted against each other.



“Bringing Sabrina and her family and friends to life on the screen for Netflix was a dark dream come true, and I couldn’t be prouder of our four seasons, but it all started with a comic book series that was truly a labor of love for everyone who worked on it,” Aguirre-Sacasa said in a news release. “Reuniting with Robert Hack and the entire Archie Comics team and getting to pick up where we left off has been the best homecoming I could have ever asked for.”



Also, later in the year, Aguirre-Sacasa will continue Sabrina’s eerie journey with another comic book series, “The Occult World of Sabrina,” that picks up right where the Netflix series finale left off. The series will feature art by Audrey Mok (“Archie,” “Josie & the Pussycats”) and include characters and storylines from the television series, as readers follow Sabrina, Nick, Harvey and the rest of the Fright Club in the first story, “A World Without Sabrina.”



“Roberto coming back to the comics fold is such a special thing to experience,” Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said in a statement. “He’s done a remarkable job of creating fresh, new and captivating stories across ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Sabrina,’ and ‘Katy Keene.’ He steps right back into his comics sweet spot, and the world he has created is truly amazing.”



The new comic, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9,” will hit stands October 13.