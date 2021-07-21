‘Westworld’ Season 4 to Pause Production Over Positive COVID Test

‘Westworld’ Season 4 to Pause Production Over Positive COVID Test

The Wrap

Published

HBO will pausing production on the fourth season of “Westworld” following a positive COVID-19 test result, TheWrap has learned.

According to an individual familiar with the situation, a member of the production tested positive and is currently in isolation. Production will continue through this week, but the Warner Bros. Television-produced drama will shut down for two days next week.

HBO declined to comment.

More to come…

Full Article