Jill Biden arrives in Tokyo for Olympics
Published
First Lady Jill Biden was welcomed to Tokyo on Thursday by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife. Biden is leading the official US delegation to the Olympic Games. (July 22)
Published
First Lady Jill Biden was welcomed to Tokyo on Thursday by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife. Biden is leading the official US delegation to the Olympic Games. (July 22)
Watch VideoTokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow..
The already delayed Summer Olympics are expected to start Friday amid protests, COVID-19 cases rising among athletes and empty..