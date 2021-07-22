‘That Damn Michael Che’ Renewed for Second Season by HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed the Max Original comedy series “That Damn Michael Che” for a second season. The series premiered in May of this year and was created by and stars Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”).



The series is in the style of sketch comedy, with each episode centering on a specific topic, from racial profiling to unemployment to falling in love, according to the show’s log line. Through the series’ use of sketches and vignettes, it shows what it feels like to experience the certain themes or incidents from Che’s perspective.



“Michael’s comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why Season 1 of ‘That Damn Michael Che’ was such a success,” said Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, in a news release. “We look forward to working with him again on a second season.”



“That Damn Michael Che” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Irony Point. Michael Che, Lorne Michaels and Erin Doyle serve as executive producers.



Season 1 of the series is available to stream now on HBO Max.