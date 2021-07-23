Arizona weather 2021: From record-breaking heat to monsoon storms
Published
Arizona residents see monsoon storms roll in and temperatures get hotter across the state during the summer of 2021.
Published
Arizona residents see monsoon storms roll in and temperatures get hotter across the state during the summer of 2021.
Monsoon storms will continue into the weekend and so will the threat of powerful winds and flash flooding.
Another slight chance of storms through Sunday with a high of 104 degrees.