'iCarly' Star Laci Mosley on How 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Made Her a More Confident Actress

Although "iCarly" revival star Laci Mosey loved the wacky, parent-free antics of the original Nickelodeon series, her fondness for the show, and for acting itself, was driven by one of her greatest loves -- all things camp.



“I’ve always loved big, campy performances, which is why I fell in love with 'iCarly,' because 'iCarly' has been camp since I was a child,” Mosley, who plays Carly's bold and fun-loving roommate, Harper, on the Paramount+ revival, told TheWrap.



The 30-year-old actress' love of camp also extends to drag -- she's a longtime fan of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and said she frequented drag clubs with her friends in college.



In fact, RuPaul's saying “You’re born naked and the rest is drag” inspired Mosley's approach to acting.



"We put ourselves in the boxes we’re in, but we don’t really have to live there," Mosley explained. "What I love about acting is that it [makes] me feel like I have the ability to be versatile and to do things that I wanted to do."



Adopting that mentality opened Mosley's mind and drove her career to opportunities she never could have imagined for herself.



"I think when you have role models who display that you can have things you want in a way that you never experienced, it gives you the confidence to go after those things," Mosley said.



Mosley indeed has quite the versatile résumé as an actress. Besides "iCarly," she's also appeared on the POP original series "Florida Girls," the Issa Rae-produced "A Black Lady Sketch Show," Rae's HBO comedy "Insecure," ABC's "Single Parents" and AMC's "Better Call Saul." And when she's not in front of the camera, Mosley's behind the mic as the host of "Scam Goddess," a podcast that combines true crime and comedy by telling the stories of infamous scammers, from Hilaria Baldwin to the Fyre Festival organizers. In 2020, Conan O’Brien’s production company Team Coco picked up "Scam Goddess," which has featured guest stars like Jameela Jamil, Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus and JB Smoove.



According to Mosley, viewers might even get to see an "iCarly" and "Scam Goddess" crossover on the Paramount+ revival. “You might actually see it in this season,” Mosley told us when asked about a potential mash-up of the two.



Nickelodeon's “iCarly” series, which ran from 2007-12, followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The 13-episode revival picks up a decade after the original show ended, and stars returning cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, as well as newcomers Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett.



“iCarly,” which has already been picked up for a second season, is now streaming on Paramount+.