Everyone Wants Groot to Be the Cleveland Guardians' New Mascot

After 105 years as the Cleveland Indians, the MLB team unveiled a new name Friday, the Cleveland Guardians, to sighs of relief from fans ready to leave the culturally insensitive branding in the past - but mostly to “Guardians of the Galaxy” jokes.



The Ohio MLB team announced its name change in a slick new promotional video that featured narration from Tom Hanks and a score courtesy of the Black Keys. In addition to the name, the organization also introduced a new logo, a baseball flanked by a G with a pair of wings. The video's sincere tone was undercut by one big elephant in the room though. Actually, make that one big anthropomorphic tree.







Together, we are all... pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I



— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 23, 2021



Baseball fans, Marvel fans and everyone in between were quick to equate the new name with the "Guardians of the Galaxy," the ragtag intergalactic heroes behind two of the MCU's biggest critical and commercial hits. James Gunn, writer and director of "Guardians of the Galaxy" Vol. 1 and 2 as well as the series' upcoming third installment, even dropped in to say, "If their logo isn't a raccoon with a machine gun I'm gonna be bummed," referring of course to Rocket Raccoon.







If their logo isn’t a raccoon with a machine gun I’m gonna be bummed. https://t.co/xNCSaQBiNq



— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2021



Another suggestion quickly rose to the top of the Twitter discourse, however, that Groot (or his younger self, Baby Groot) should be instated as the team's official mascot. Well, he's already miles ahead of the previous mascot, Chief Wahoo, in terms of cuteness and lack of racism. Check out how fans (and even the team's own Josh Wolf) are making their case.







If Groot isn’t our mascot I will be disappointed



— Josh Wolf (@JoshWolf30) July 23, 2021







I kinda dig it. Make Groot or something their mascot https://t.co/SBZeyu10nY



— whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) July 23, 2021







My contribution for today #ClevelandGuardians pic.twitter.com/L8QPF7qzun



— Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) July 23, 2021







If they don't sing "Let me Groot, Groot, Groot

For the home team" during "Take me out to the ballgame" I'm gonna be furious.#ClevelandGuardians https://t.co/bvOBIzwrKG



— Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) July 23, 2021







The Cleveland Guardians is great…especially since it leaves the door open for Groot-inspired alternate jerseys. pic.twitter.com/aS0ipDGDYr



— Joe Praino (@FixYourLife) July 23, 2021







I think baby groot should be the Cleveland Guardian’s mascot.



— Ari Tata (@Ariichiiyoko) July 23, 2021







Groot will be the Cleveland Guardians new mascot pic.twitter.com/yYv2Jpn26l



— JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) July 23, 2021







If they name Groot the mascot, I’m back in. pic.twitter.com/Hwcq16Uz7E



— Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) July 23, 2021







So, they know they are going to get all the Groot and Rocket Raccoon Jokes. Right?



(Nice work on the name change. Meanwhile, that football team in DC is still hoping we forget) pic.twitter.com/yfk1y3oNc9



— Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) July 23, 2021



When asked for comment on the rumors that he'll be replacing Chief Wahoo, Groot reportedly said, "I am Groot."



Check out the rest of the Guardians of Cleveland jokes.







Cleveland Guardians (of the Galaxy) pic.twitter.com/5XRijRHXYM



— Knox Bardeen (@knoxbardeen) July 23, 2021







tired: Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim)



wired: Cleveland Guardians (of the Galaxy)



— Miguel Cabrera’s Bat (@Miggysbat) July 23, 2021







Cleveland baseball changes its name to the............"Guardians"???? Waiting to see if they recruit Peter Quill, Rocket, Gamora, Drax and Groot



— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 23, 2021







A source very close to the situation is telling me along with the name change to Guardians, Cleveland will also be signing Starlord, Drax and Groot to multi-year deals. Really looking forward to see how Drax performs with the bat this season. https://t.co/D34oCAfELQ



— Devin Anderson-Torrez (@TorrezDevin) July 23, 2021







this logo is like Cleveland wanted their baseball team in the MCU but couldn’t decide between the Guardians of the Galaxy or Thor franchises pic.twitter.com/8xlA5rBhVf



— megan BRAUNY FOREVER brown (@thatgirlondeck) July 23, 2021







v excited about the inevitable Marvel tie-ins



I mean, Cleveland Asgardians and Cleveland Guardians of the Galaxy are RIGHT THERE https://t.co/ss1neMdwN9



— Fiddler (@cFidd) July 23, 2021







I’m also now going to need something like this in Guardians 3:



Villain: You’re the … Cleveland Guardians?

Star Lord: No… We’re the Guardians of the Galaxy @JamesGunn we are all counting on you



— Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) July 23, 2021