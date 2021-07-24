'Walking Dead' Final Season Trailer Teases the Return of the Reapers (Video)

It's been quite a run, but the beginning of the end of "The Walking Dead" is now approaching. There's just one more super-sized season left, and its premiere is just a month away on August 22. And now we've got a trailer for you.



You can watch the trailer below.



The trailer comes from the "Walking Dead" main series panel during Comic-Con@Home, which was preceded by panels for the spinoff series "Walking Dead: World Beyond" and "Fear the Walking Dead." And with that, we have the full slate for "The Walking Dead" TV universe for the rest of the year. "World Beyond" will premiere its second season on October 3rd, and "FTWD" will start Season 7 on October 17.



The trailer is largely your standard sequence of quick scenes without context, but perhaps the most interesting part is about 75 seconds in when we get more Reaper goodness. For those who don't remember, the Reapers were a new faction we met in the Season 10 bonus episodes we got earlier this year. They're a vicious group who slaughtered most of the people Maggie had been traveling with when she made her return.



The trailer shows us that these murderers take their name very seriously, because we get a brief look at a fight scene in which one of them is wearing a Grim Reaper outfit, complete with blood soaked sickle and skull mask. They look like they're going to be a lot of fun.



Season 11 will have 24 episodes, and they'll come in eight-episode chunks as usual. Only the first eight episodes will air in 2021 -- the rest will come over the course of 2022.



In a break from how the network did things last season -- when it would debut each new episode after the premiere on AMC+ the Thursday before it aired on AMC proper -- each episode in Season 11 of "The Walking Dead" will be on AMC+ a full week ahead of cable.



Yes, that means that Season 11 will premiere on August 15 for subscribers to the streaming service.



