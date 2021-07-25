Wildfires rage in the West, destroy homes in small California community
The wild Dixie fire continues to spread and devour homes across California as the state struggles to contain over half a dozen large fires.Full Article
Volunteers in southern Oregon were working hard over the weekend to help some of roughly 2,000 residents displaced from their homes..