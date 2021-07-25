Alonso, McNeil Lead Mets Past Blue Jays In Hill’s Debut
Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, the 41-year-old lefty stepped right into New York's injury-thinned rotation and delivered for the NL East leaders.Full Article
Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue..
McNeil's pinch-hit, two-run, go-ahead double, which followed a Pete Alonso home run, put the Mets ahead for good.