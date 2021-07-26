Jesús Medina Opens Scoring, NYCFC Beat Orlando City
Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2).Full Article
New York City FC had everything clicking Sunday afternoon against Orlando City SC, scoring five goals in a shutout win.