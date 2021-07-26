Skateboarder Rayssa Leal, Former Viral Vine Star, Just Won an Olympic Silver Medal at 13

Rayssa Leal, the skateboarder who was - once upon time - heel flipping in a princess dress on Vine at 7 years old, is now 13 and one of the youngest Olympic medalists in the history of skateboarding, as she took the silver medal in skateboarding for Brazil on Monday.



The Vine, which is a documentation of Leal's persistence and skill, can be found in a video on the skater's Instagram, in which she can be seen donning a poofy turquoise dress - complete with fairy wings and tights - failing to land the heel flip twice before she pulls it off in slow-mo, as her friends cheer on.





View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Rayssa Leal (@rayssalealsk8)







Fast forward to present-day, and Monday marks the Tokyo Games' first women's Olympic skateboarding competition, with more events set to run until August 4. And in a similar historic moment, Leal's win makes her the South American nation's youngest Olympic medalist. She's also Brazil's second silver medal winner in skateboarding, after Kelvin Hoefler finished in second place in the men's event.



The Olympian, who ended with a final total score of 14.64, took to Twitter to thank fans after her win, showing off her Brazilian flag-painted nails and holding a bouquet of sunflowers and her new silver medal. "Thanks for the fans here, guys," she wrote. "I'm so happy!"







Obrigada pela torcida por aqui galerinha. Eu tô muito feliz! #fadinhaemtokyo #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/eZkvF52euC



— Rayssa Leal - OFICIAL (@Rayssa_Leal_Sk8) July 26, 2021



Some would call it a happily-ever-after.