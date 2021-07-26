Pink Would Have Paid Norwegian Women's Handball Team Protest Fines

The Norwegian women's beach handball team doesn't want to wear bikini bottoms while they play, and pop superstar offered her financial support over the weekend to make sure they don't have to. But as it turns out, that wasn't necessary.



At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros -- which converts to just under $2000 USD -- for protesting their typical uniforms, which was dubbed “a breach of clothing regulations.” Those regulations mandate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts.



"I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" Pink tweeted. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."







— P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021



Reps for P!nk did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.



In the end though, Pink's help was apparently not needed. The fines were paid, but not by the Norwegian team. Acknowledging the backlash the fines caused, the European Handball Federation paid the fine itself, noting that it would donate the amount paid by the Norwegian Handball Federation “to a major international sports foundation which supports equality for women and girls in sports”.



