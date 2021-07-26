Final victim identified in Surfside condo collapse, death toll rises to 98
Published
More than a month after a condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, authorities identified the final victim's remains.
Published
More than a month after a condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, authorities identified the final victim's remains.
CBS4's Joel Waldman reports on a family's hope to learn about the final Surfside victim Estelle Hedaya.
The death toll stands at 97 of which 95 victims have been identified.