New York To Simplify Rental Assistance Application, Send Funds By End Of August, Gov. Cuomo Says
Published
Nearly $3 billion in emergency funding is available, but landlords and tenants say the money is nearly impossible to get.Full Article
Published
Nearly $3 billion in emergency funding is available, but landlords and tenants say the money is nearly impossible to get.Full Article
NEW YORK --- Facing backlash over delayed pandemic rental assistance payments, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a more streamlined..