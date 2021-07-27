Tyler Rios Faces 1st Court Appearance In Kidnapping, Murder Case
Police say the 27-year-old abducted his 2-year-old son and the boy's 24-year-old mother earlier this month in Rahway, prompting an AMBER Alert.Full Article
A New Jersey man accused of abducting his son and killing the boy's mother faces a first court appearance Tuesday.