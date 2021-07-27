Lawsuit alleges Johnson & Johnson marketed talc baby powder to Black women amid cancer concerns
Published
Scientific findings on the link between talc-based baby powder and ovarian cancer are mixed.
Published
Scientific findings on the link between talc-based baby powder and ovarian cancer are mixed.
Johnson & Johnson is exploring a plan to offload liabilities from widespread Baby Powder litigation into a newly created business..
The National Council of Negro Women accused the company of “deceptive marketing to Black women” despite internal concerns that..