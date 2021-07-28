Tucker Compares COVID Vaccines to 'Sterilization or Frontal Lobotomies' (Video)

President Biden's administration is expected to mandate all federal employees and contractors have a COVID-19 vaccine in order to go to work by the end of this week. Needless to say, that impending order is not sitting well with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.



During a July 27 episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Tucker once again questioned the efficacy of wearing masks as a method of preventing the virus. Despite recommendations from public health officials that mask-wearing prevents the spread of COVID-19, Tucker argued that Democrats are "crazy people ruining our country" by enforcing mask-wearing.



"Americans were lied to, they got their shots but the Biden administration has continued to control what they wear, where they go, who they talk to," Tucker said. "Public health leaders want to suffocate your third grader under a paper mask forever."



Tucker Carlson also claimed that the Biden administration's decision to continue listening to scientific experts and adjust pandemic response protocols according to how fast the virus spreads is a bad idea. "American citizens should never be forced to take medicine they don't want, period. Governments should never require people to submit to any medical procedure, whether that procedure is sterilization, or frontal lobotomies or COVID vaccine," Tucker said.



Then the Fox News host questioned the efficacy of vaccines once more. It should be noted that COVID-19 vaccines not only protect against the coronavirus but also the dangerously fast-spreading Delta variant of the disease, which is deadlier, surging and could kill an additional 60,000 people nationwide if unchecked. Hospitals across the country are once again struggling to accommodate people who succumb to the Delta variant of COVID-19.



"A rational person would assume there is something wrong with vaccines," Tucker said, pointing to rising cases. What he neglected to mention is that the U.S. still does not have even 70% of its adult population vaccinated.



"The Biden administration seems angrier and more demanding than ever, more determined to single out Americans on the basis of their health status and denounce them," Tucker Carlson said about the upcoming vaccine mandate. "We have long ago left the realm of public health. The Biden administration has decided it owns your body."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the current weekly average of new coronavirus cases is up nearly 47% compared to the prior week, a dangerous sign that the country could slide back into lockdowns if positive cases continue to rise.



Biden's decision to require federal workers and contractors have the vaccine is expected to come this Thursday, according to CNN. While Biden has previously said he wouldn't endorse a nationwide vaccine mandate, he is trying to mitigate the spread of the virus in federal offices. It is likely, however, that Biden won't require any military personnel to get shots.