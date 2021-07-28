Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. (July 28)
Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title in the individual all-around competition.
Simone Biles withdrew from the Olympic Individual All-Around Competition after pulling out of the women's gymnastics team final..