PBS Kids show 'Arthur' ending after 25 years
Published
The iconic children's show "Arthur," which airs on PBS Kids, will come to an end after 25 seasons.Full Article
Published
The iconic children's show "Arthur," which airs on PBS Kids, will come to an end after 25 seasons.Full Article
Arthur will clench his fist one last time. The longrunning children’s cartoon “Arthur” will end its celebrated run after 25..
Welcome back Dexter Morgan (or should we say "Jim Lindsey"?).
Showtime released the first trailer during San Diego Comic..