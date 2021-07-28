Netflix’s Scott Stuber Is Doing ‘Everything I Can’ to Land Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

Netflix film chief Scott Stuber is doing “everything I can” to land Christopher Nolan’s next film at the streamer, he said in an interview with Variety.



“If and when he comes up with his new movie, it’s about can we be a home for it and what would we need to do to make that happen,” Stuber said.



“He’s an incredible filmmaker. I’m going to do everything I can. In this business I’ve learned you need to have zero ego. I get punched and knocked down and get back up,” Stuber added.



Nolan, a big-time advocate for the theatrical moviegoing experience, seems to have gotten over Warner Bros., the studio that has released his movies, after the company’s seismic decision to send its movies to HBO Max at the same time they premiere in theaters.



“Oh, I mean, disbelief. Especially the way in which they did. There’s such controversy around it, because they didn’t tell anyone,” Nolan said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.”



Stuber is feeling very bold and confident that he can sign Nolan, since Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and Netflix announced a partnership back in June that will cover multiple new feature films per year.



No titles were immediately announced as part of the deal, but Netflix and Amblin recently collaborated on the 2020 Academy Award Best Picture nominee “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” They’re also collaborating on Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein film “Maestro,” which is in pre-production. Amblin is however keeping its theatrical agreement it already has with Universal.