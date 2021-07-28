Cuomo To Require All State Workers To Be Vaccinated, Following De Blasio's Lead

Governor Andrew Cuomo getting a vaccine on March 17, 2021 in Harlem
"It's an aggressive step," says Cuomo. [ more › ]
Governor Andrew Cuomo getting a vaccine on March 17, 2021 in Harlem
Governor Andrew Cuomo getting a vaccine on March 17, 2021 in Harlem
"It's an aggressive step," says Cuomo. [ more › ]
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will require all state employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Labor Day or undergo..
California and New York City announced Monday that they would require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or..