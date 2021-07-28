Jacob Latimore to Star in ‘House Party’ Remake for New Line

“The Chi” star Jacob Latimore is set to star in a remake of the 1990 Kid ‘n Play hip-hop comedy “House Party” for New Line Cinema and SpringHill Entertainment, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, a two-time Writers Guild Award winner for “Atlanta,” wrote the script for the new version, which will follow young people at a house party that goes terribly, horribly wrong.



Music video director Calmatic is making his feature directorial debut on “House Party.”



According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Latimore replaces “Bumblebee” star Jorge Lendeborg Jr., who left the project to focus on his mental well-being.



Latimore will now co-star opposite Tosin Cole.



NBA star LeBron James will produce with Maverick Carter in conjunction with their SpringHill Entertainment banner.



Writer-director Reginald Hudlin made his feature debut on the original 1990 comedy, which he adapted from a short film of the same name.



The film starred hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play, a.k.a. Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, as high schoolers who decide to host a party while Kid’s parents are on vacation.



The film became an indie hit, grossing more than $26 million domestically, and spawned two sequels in 1991 and 1994.



Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin are executive producing “House Party” along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill.



Executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing for New Line.



Latimore is repped by CAA, Dean Bahat and Matthew Johnson at Ziffren Brittenham, and Tish Taylor at Brand Fetish Management.