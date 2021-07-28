Ron Popeil, ‘Set It and Forget It’ Infomercial King, Dies at 86

Ron Popeil, the prolific infomercial spokesman behind “as seen on TV” products like Showtime Rotisserie and Hair in a Can, has died. He was 86.



Popeil died early Wednesday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following a “severe medical emergency” on Tuesday, Popeil’s family told TMZ.



Popeil was best known for the “Set it and forget it” catchphrase he used to sell Showtime Rotisserie in late-night infomercials. The product shattered QVC records, selling over $1 billion worth of appliances, according to TMZ.



He is also often credited with popularizing the phrase, “But wait, there’s more!”



