Bob Odenkirk is OK, Cue the Collective Sigh of Relief: ‘Oh Thank God’

Finally, some good news. Bob Odenkirk is reportedly in stable condition following his collapse on the “Better Call Saul” set Tuesday night. After a nail-biting couple of hours, colleagues and fans alike are taking to Twitter to celebrate.



Odenkirk’s representatives issued an update on the actor’s condition on Wednesday afternoon.



“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” the statement read. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”



Odenkirk’s son, Nate, also relayed the news on Twitter, writing, “He’s going to be okay.”







Odenkirk was in production on the sixth and final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” series when the incident occurred on-location in New Mexico Tuesday, prompting both well-wishes and worries the world over, notably from former co-stars Bryan Cranston and David Cross.



Fortunately, our worst fears were abated. Here’s how the cast and crew on “Better Call Saul” responded to the news.



Michael McKean, who played Chuck on the “Breaking Bad” spinoff, wrote in response to Nate’s tweet, “Thanks, Nate. Love him up good, hear?”







Rhea Seehorn (AKA Kim Wexler) replied with a string of heart emojis.







Words apparently failed Peter Gould, creator and showrunner behind “Better Call Saul,” as well. He reacted with some exuberant lightning bolt emojis.







Witness the outpouring of love (and memes) for Odenkirk from fans and colleagues alike here.







and a nation rejoices…….



everyone reading that bob odenkirk is okay pic.twitter.com/YDAF6pVOtQ



hearing bob odenkirk's in the hospital // hearing he's gonna be okay pic.twitter.com/JxrxYnhjnq



Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition pic.twitter.com/kLQrufrUe2



Bob Odenkirk inspiring the first ever unironic use of this pic.twitter.com/6FMgPmTj10



https://t.co/K8pV1VKu7d



Thank God. Love you @mrbobodenkirk https://t.co/m7ckUs8GT6



Giant whew. https://t.co/TEDV42nPWW



Oh thank God. I have been hanging on to this goddam GIF all day. https://t.co/lPz1FrSwPH pic.twitter.com/cEyrFPj0Ot



Thank you! https://t.co/iFOlkHpe9y



We have learned today that everyone love Bob Odenkirk. People from all walks of life. pic.twitter.com/6gC73YdFpo



the timeline after hearing that bob odenkirk is ok pic.twitter.com/DgSeu6YPCC



2021 is looking up. https://t.co/8WEgEg7zJz



