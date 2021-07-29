‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Revival Starring Kevin Hart Ordered at BET+

Kevin Hart’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” is getting a six-episode revival series at BET+, the streaming service said Thursday.



The original “Real Husbands of Hollywood” was created by Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012 based on a sketch on performed at the BET Awards. The show, which ran for five seasons on BET from 2013 to 2016, followed the daily lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood.



Starring Hart and returning original cast members Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long, the revival series follows the group five years after the events of the original BET comedy, with the crew “giving the climb to fame, fortune and virality one last go.”



Additionally, the “Real Husbands of Hollywood” BET+ revival will feature several “surprising celebrity guest stars who Kevin likes to call ‘friends.'”



The limited series is executive produced by showrunner Wayne Stamps and writer Spencer. Additional executive producers include Hart, Jesse Collins, Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. Carl Craig is a producer. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis are writers and producers. Robin Henry and Amberia Allen are also part of the writing team. Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small will direct.



“Real Husbands of Hollywood” hails from HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Stein overseeing the project for Hartbeat Productions and Horne and Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment.