'Black Widow' Star Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney
Published
Scarlett Johansson, the star in Disney's "Black Widow," is suing the media conglomerate over its release of the film to the streaming service Disney+....Full Article
Published
Scarlett Johansson, the star in Disney's "Black Widow," is suing the media conglomerate over its release of the film to the streaming service Disney+....Full Article
Disney is blasting Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit over the box office of “Black Widow,” saying that the lawsuit has “no merit..
The lawsuit, filed in L.A. Superior Court, states that the Marvel film had been guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release when the..