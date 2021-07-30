Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

HNGN

Published

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals.

Full Article