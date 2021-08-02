A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan will be published "imminently" and a vote on the legislation may take place "in a matter of days," Senator Chuck Schumer announced Sunday afternoon.Full Article
$1 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Will Be Voted Within Days, Schumer Says
