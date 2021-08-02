Colts QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 weeks because of surgery to remove bone from left foot
Colts coach Frank Reich said Wentz likely broke his foot in high school, and a piece of the bone came loose last week.
After contemplating rest and rehab, Wentz will get surgery on his injured foot.
Colts QB Carson Wentz will undergo surgery on his injured left foot and is expected to miss five to 12 weeks, according to head..