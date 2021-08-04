President Biden Criticizes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Published
President Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approach to the COVID-19 pandemic as “bad health policy.”Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approach to the COVID-19 pandemic as “bad health policy.”Full Article
President Joe Biden essentially told Governor Ron DeSantis to "get out of the way" on Tuesday.
Months into a nationwide effort to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, some Republicans and conservative commentators have..