Obama scales back 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard after delta variant surge
Published
The party for the nation's 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends.Full Article
Published
The party for the nation's 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends.Full Article
Former President Obama has canceled what was to be a 500 person outdoor bash to ring in his 60th birthday.
Days before he was set to throw a massive 60th birthday party, ex-President Barack Obama has scaled back the celebration due to..