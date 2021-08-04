‘The View': Meghan McCain Calls CNN’s Chris Cuomo a ‘Coward’ for Ducking Brother’s Scandal on Air (Video)

Meghan McCain is putting Chris Cuomo on blast after he studiously avoided any mention of the scandal surrounding his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, during his show on Tuesday night.



On Tuesday morning, a New York State investigation found that Gov. Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women and created a “hostile” work environment. Chris Cuomo even testified in the investigation on behalf of his older brother, and gave him advice on how to handle the proceedings and the press surrounding them. Still, the CNN host made no mention of it on his show on Tuesday night.



On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” McCain referred to a conversation the hosts had last week, regarding nepotism, and argued that the Cuomo brothers are a prime example, adding that if she were in Chris Cuomo’s shoes, she would’ve done the exact opposite.



“You wanna talk about nepotism? Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country, when it has to do with your brother, and you’re hosting CNN. That’s nepotism,” McCain said. “The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kinds of nepotism that the media has an example of. If it were my brother, if my brother were somehow the governor and he had been accused of this, you are damn straight I’d be talking about it on The View this morning, and that makes all of them cowards.”



Reps for Chris Cuomo and CNN did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



As the conversation continued, the hosts of “The View” unanimously condemned Gov. Cuomo’s actions, with Joy Behar and Meghan McCain directly calling for his resignation or forcible removal from office. As of this writing, Cuomo had not announced any plans to officially resign.



In fact, in a video statement released on Tuesday, the New York governor doubled down on his innocence, chalking up his actions to generational differences, saying he picked up some habits from his mother.



“I do kiss people on the hand,” Cuomo said. “I do embrace people. I do hug people, men and women. I do on occasion say ‘Ciao, bella.’ On occasion, I do slip and say ‘sweetheart’ or ‘darling’ or ‘honey.’”



You can watch the full discussion on “The View” in the video above.