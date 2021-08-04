Netflix Sets ‘Great British Baking Show’ Fall Return, Orders 2 New Sweets Competitions

Netflix will be breaking your “The Great British Baking Show” fast this fall with the Season 9 premiere of the competition, the streaming service said Wednesday.



Along with the announcement that the “Great British Baking Show” (known as “The Great British Bake Off” on its home network, the U.K.’s Channel 4”) hit will be returning this fall, Netflix revealed it has ordered three new sweets-centric unscripted series — “Baking Impossible” and “School of Chocolate” — and will also be debuting the sixth season of “Nailed It!” in September.



As previously announced, baking contest “Bake Squad,” from Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, will debut next week on Netflix.



See below for the descriptions of Netflix’s new and returning baking and sweets competitions, along with their premiere dates/windows.



“*Bake Squad “- Premieres August 11 *



*Synopsis:* In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true!



*Host:* Christina Tosi



*Bake Squad:* Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, Christophe Rull



*Executive Producers: *Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton



*Production Company:* theoldschool



“*Nailed it!” Season 6 – Premieres Sept. 15 *



*Synopsis:* The Emmy-nominated series is back again! This season, our bakers take on paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by our very own Jacques Torres – all for that $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess, and you can’t look away.



*Executive Producers: *Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Patrick Doody, Shea Spencer, Nicole Byer



*Production Company:* Magical Elves



“*Baking Impossible” – Premieres Oct. 6, final episodes Oct. 13 *



*Synopsis:* Baking Impossible is a new competition series hosted by Justin Willman that pairs the most creative and innovative bakers with the best and brightest engineers to make creations that are beyond our wildest imaginations – the kicker is, it’s their first time working together! Every episode, teams of Bakineers (1 baker + 1 engineer) will compete in designing and baking creations that are required to not only taste delicious, but also survive intense engineering stress tests. Imagine an edible boat that floats, edible mini golf courses or an edible skyscraper that must withstand a simulated quake.



*Executive Producers: *Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healey, Daniel Calin, Neal Baer, Robert Pardo, Andrew Raines, Andrew Smyth



*Showrunner:* Daniel Calin



*Production Company:* Propagate Content



“*School of Chocolate” – Premieres Fall 2021*



*Synopsis: *Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves ‘Best in Class’ after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.



*Executive Producers: *Adam Cohen, Cara Tapper, Joanna Vernetti, Jeanne Begley, Andrea Richter



*Production Company: *Super Delicious



“*Great British Baking Show” Collection 9 – Premieres Fall 2021*



*Synopsis:* The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.



*Executive Producers: *Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith



*Showrunner: *Series Producer Jenna Mansfield



*Production Company: *Love Productions