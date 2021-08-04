CNN’s Chris Cuomo Ignores Brother Andrew’s Scandal – and His Role in It – on Tuesday Show

CNN host Chris Cuomo made absolutely no mention of the ongoing scandal surrounding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his show Tuesday night despite the fact that his brother was found to have sexually harassed multiple women after an investigation by the state attorney general.



But Chris Cuomo was also personally connected to the case; he testified in the New York Attorney General’s investigation on behalf of his brother, and advised him on how to handle the proceedings and deal with negative press.



“During his testimony, Chris Cuomo explained that there was discussion about remedial measures the Chamber should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait.’ When asked about any remedial measures during his testimony, the Governor testified that the Chamber is ‘talking to people about’ them,” the report said.



Instead of addressing Andrew Cuomo’s issues — and as it turns out, his own role in the story — Chris Cuomo focused on reporting the latest in the nation’s ongoing coronavirus vaccination efforts and rising cases in Florida.



It was the likely outcome for the Aug. 3 episode of “Prime Time,” given that Chris said on-air in March that he “obviously” wouldn’t be covering any of his brother’s ongoing legal dilemmas on CNN. Though he didn’t go as far as to call it a conflict of interest, Chris said he expected other network anchors to cover the story, noting, “obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”



During the handoff to “Don Lemon Tonight,” Cuomo and Lemon also didn’t bring up the ongoing legal troubles involving New York’s governor. Lemon didn’t mention it directly to Cuomo, though he’s been quick to criticize his CNN colleague in the past, including when Chris Cuomo had former GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum on as a guest in May. However, Lemon did largely devote his Tuesday night episode of “Don Lemon Tonight” to the issue.



New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that the Democratic governor violated laws by creating a hostile work environment, harassing staffers and also found that he retaliated against women after they publicly accused him of wrongdoing.



Former executive assistant and health policy adviser for the Cuomo administration Charlotte Bennett first came forward March 1 to accuse the 63-year-old governor of asking her graphic questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.



“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared,” Bennett told the New York Times, which first reported the allegations. “And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.”



Andrew Cuomo faces increasing pressure to resign after the Attorney General’s report. President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House Tuesday he hasn’t read the full report but doesn’t think Andrew should remain in the job for long. “I think he should resign,” Biden said.



