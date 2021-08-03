Jennifer Aniston Cut Off People Who Wouldn’t Reveal Their Vaccine Status: ‘A Real Shame’

If you’re one of her “Friends,” Jennifer Aniston will be there for you – but only if you’re vaccinated. The actress is speaking out about cutting ties with people from her “weekly routine” over differing opinions on the COVID-19 vaccine and, well, science in general.



As part of a wide-ranging interview with InStyle published Tuesday, Aniston discussed the “insanity” of the coronavirus pandemic, including its impact on her social circle.



“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts,” Aniston said. “It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”



“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” she continued. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion – but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”



Aniston has been an advocate for COVID safety since Day 1, preaching on the importance of masks on several occasions on her Instagram.



“This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate,” she wrote last June.



Still, Aniston admitted in the interview that she’s had to significantly cut down on her news and social media consumption during the past year to preserve her mental health.



“I’ve really had to stop,” she said. “We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity.”