Chris Meloni Embraces Being Internet’s ‘Zaddy’ at 60: ‘How Much Am I Allowed to Enjoy This?’

Chris Meloni knows you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, and, if you ask many online onlookers, he’s packing a whole lot of honey.



As Men’s Health’s latest cover star, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star bared his famous physique (and even some of his soul) in a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday. Meloni opened up about the “trauma” of his childhood and the trials of both failing and succeeding in show business but the Twitter discourse around the piece invariably centered on some of its lighter moments.



At one point, in between posing for photos in the splits and lifting weights, Meloni asked for clarification on what exactly a “zaddy” is, despite that title being bestowed on him on many an occasion prior.



“I just thought it was a cutie thing,” he said to the interviewer before asking. “Daddy plus? Daddy platinum?”



Once enlightened to the official definition (a hot older man), the 60-year-old realized, “It’s reserved for an older gentleman.”



Meloni graciously accepted the mantle but wondered, ““How much am I allowed to taste of this fruit? How much am I allowed to enjoy this?”



The fitness magazine’s cover story also features a video on the workout routine Meloni uses to achieve his “signature glutes,” which he also had an…interesting comment on.



“I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap,” Meloni said with a laugh. “I’m clever with my ass cheeks!”



Of course the Twitterverse had much to say about this comment in particular and the eye-catching photoshoot as a whole.



A few hours after the article went live, somebody asked Meloni what it was like to have the whole internet thirsting after him. He replied accordingly.







Zadditastic https://t.co/DcgcHdPQDF



— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) August 4, 2021



Here are some other highlights.







This just became the most unproductive work day in the history of my existence.



— Em (@EmilyLesleyH) August 4, 2021







pic.twitter.com/YxrUrqyPlS



— Amanda Rubino (@AmandaLynRubino) August 4, 2021







Gurl, I — pic.twitter.com/wMCDvoaTrz



— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 4, 2021







Cleansing your timeline with Chris Meloni in repose. pic.twitter.com/x4b9TvqlAU



— Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) August 4, 2021







I should get myself off Chris Meloni's internet before I explode. pic.twitter.com/fQM0lu3FKv



— AJ the Masked (@AJRthe2nd) August 4, 2021







On our way to look at @Chris_Meloni's @MensHealthMag photoshoot for the millionth time today. pic.twitter.com/puPa6PVsS5



— 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) August 4, 2021







I dont know how my co star @Chris_Meloni is 60 years old and doing this, but I will say…YOU GO BOY!!! Now I see why he stays stretching on set in between takes! pic.twitter.com/m7NL7xJbU5



— Danielle Moné Truitt (@DaniMoneTruitt) August 4, 2021







Bitch.



Drooling over Chris Meloni doing a split was not in my bingo card, but it’s there now! pic.twitter.com/FkOw5w67lO



— TEE FRANKLIN HAS FAILED THIS COUNTRY (@MizTeeFranklin) August 4, 2021







This man needs to leave me the fuck ALONE! Stop messing with my heart Chris Meloni! pic.twitter.com/cCyM5865nD



— Lily’s Flashback Wig (@Porchia) August 4, 2021







Oh yeah I’m going to be productive at work today. Sure. Thanks @Chris_Meloni pic.twitter.com/h59BrEDukH



— Det. Stabler + Cap. Benson (@keywestgrrl) August 4, 2021







Where is our large format coffee table photography book of Chris Meloni in his prime



— Zack Knoll (@zackknoll_) August 4, 2021







kudos to @Chris_Meloni for speaking about trauma & mental health. that shits hard to talk about. especially for men. thank u sir for doing us so many favours



— madelyn | to partners (@eoareinlove) August 4, 2021



