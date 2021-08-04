Pentagon to Seek Waiver to Require COVID Vaccine for Troops
Published
The Pentagon plans to seek authorization to add COVID-19 shots to the list of mandatory vaccinations for active-duty troops as soon as this week.Full Article
Published
The Pentagon plans to seek authorization to add COVID-19 shots to the list of mandatory vaccinations for active-duty troops as soon as this week.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is vowing he “won't let grass grow under our feet” as the department begins..