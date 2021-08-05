People Are Real Upset LeVar Burton Isn’t the ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Front-Runner

After Variety reported “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards had begun advanced negotiations to become the full-time host of the trivia show, fans weren’t too happy, to say the least. Many people were lobbying for “Star Trek” star and recent guest host LeVar Burton to take the job and there was an outpouring of regret online about the news Wednesday evening.



Twitter was full of hot takes on NBC’s apparent decision to have Richards replace the late host Alex Trebek, a legend in his own right who hosted the show from its 1984 premiere until his death in November 2020.



It was reported Aug. 1 that Richards, a the lead executive on “Jeopardy!”, was “clearly the front-runner” in a mix of “several potential candidates” to host the show. Sony Pictures told Variety that it “not comment specifically on Richards’ status” and an anonymous insider told the magazine “there’s no certainty that the sides will close a deal.” Still, the headlines have been enough to get fans heads’ rolling and it seems the main reaction is anger that Burton isn’t reported to still be in the running.



Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones joked on Twitter, “YALL COULD HAVE A WHOLE ICONIC LEVAR BURTON BUT YOU PICKING CHAD MCWHITERSON FOR… WHAT???”



Richards has hosted some reality shows before, including “Beauty and the Geek” for The CW. Richards became co-executive producer of “The Price is Right” in 2008 and also executive produced CBS’ “Let’s Make a Deal” reboot. According to the “Jeopardy!” website, when Richards took the position of executive producer in 2020 he had already produced over 4,000 hours of game shows.



The final episodes hosted by Trebek concluded in January and the show has been rotating through guest hosts since. Prior guest hosts included Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, former “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers and, of course, Burton.



Check out more reactions to Richard’s potential permanent hosting gig below.







LeVar Burton should be the next host of "Jeopardy!" I can't believe we're even having this discussion. He's the obvious choice.



— Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) August 4, 2021







TFW you hear Jeopardy is in negotiations to make Mike Richards the permanent host and NOT LeVar Burton. pic.twitter.com/Mj0XXxHOXK



— Humble Canuck DM #EveryChildMatters (@Nestene) August 4, 2021







I genuinely thought LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik would each be perfect to take over hosting duties for #Jeopardy.



— Jay Stobie (@StobiesGalaxy) August 4, 2021







pic.twitter.com/XRrFjOLncU



— James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 4, 2021







jeopardy: we're searching for a new host



everyone: ok we want @levarburton



j: we want to see who the audience responds to best



e: we levar



j: if only we had some idea who to choose



e: le var bur ton



j: congrats to mike richards



e: that's not how you spell levar



— Fretty Boop (Varys Is Still Underrated) (@i_miss_the_days) August 4, 2021







Everyone: We would love to have Levar Burton host of Jeopardy.



Levar Burton: Yes please.



Jeopardy: We will give the job to the guy who hosted Beauty and the Geek, Mike Richards.



— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 4, 2021







Absolutely not. It should be LeVar Burton. Any other choice is unacceptable. And the fact that he isn’t even mentioned in this article is ridiculous. https://t.co/vjlPm1zT5o



— Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) August 4, 2021







"hi i am your permanent host….'mike' 'richards'…and this is jeopardy" pic.twitter.com/9mDiSQcB5T



— darth (@darth) August 4, 2021







The Dick Cheney approach: We searched high and low and it was ME all along! https://t.co/5Jj7PW7gl4



— Hank Stuever (@hankstuever) August 4, 2021







I know zilch about Mike Richards, so nothing against him – but if the permanent host isn’t Levar Burton, then I don’t want it https://t.co/xzQ24A3nbY



— Patrick Pittis (@StumbleJohnson) August 4, 2021







To be fair, making everyone collectively say "Him?" to Mike Richards as potential Jeopardy host is the ultimate case of answering the form of a question.



— The Back Side of Riley (@rileyjsilverman) August 4, 2021







Jeopardy you had your host with LeVar Burton



LeVar is the epitome of knowledge and learning. Isn't that what Jeopardy is all about.



Mike Richards is not in the league with LeVar.



It's LeVar or no Jeopardy for me#Jeopardy @levarburton pic.twitter.com/tTY6s9ff7m



— Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) August 4, 2021







LeVar is THE consensus choice across generations, races and ethnic origins…



He is the best choice to keep current viewers and bring in the next generation of viewers.



I have no knowledge of Mike Richards and no desire to watch the MOST vanilla choice they could make.



— #TGIFadel (@TGIFadel) August 4, 2021







Answer – "This is probably the new host of Jeopardy"



Question – "Who is Mike Richards?"



No, seriously, who in the hell is Mike Richards?! #Jeopardy https://t.co/Jcavo0AQnc



— Bill Shannon (@RealBShannon3) August 4, 2021







“Mike Richards in Advanced Negotiations to Become Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’”



Basically everyone: pic.twitter.com/HI2V4R3sSG



— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 4, 2021







Ohhh hell no….who is this guy



Give us @levarburton! https://t.co/J69NGfuvR3



— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 4, 2021







Mike Richards whole career has been building to hosting one of the major game shows. He got passed over for Price is Right.



I think he’s a better fit for Wheel, but there was no denying he’s good.



Just was hoping they’d go Ken Jennings or Buzzy or Mayim or even Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/HvAbJdZfNg



— James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 4, 2021