Kathy Griffin Says Cancer Surgery ‘a Little More Than I Had Anticipated,’ but ‘I Think I’ll Be OK’

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, Kathy Griffin gave friends and supporters a frank, but optimistic account of how she’s doing after her lung cancer surgery.



Admitting that the procedure was ‘a little more than I had anticipated,” Griffin opened up about her determination to get through her recovery without risking a prescription pill addiction relapse. But, she said, “I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So I think I’ll be OK.”



“To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic painkillers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend! The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills,” Griffin wrote.



“With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So I think I’ll be OK.”



Griffin shared the news of her lung cancer diagnosis and impending surgery on Twitter, revealing she got her diagnosis just two weeks prior. She said had never previously smoked and was optimistic about her prognosis. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she wrote. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”



Following her latest update, friends and peers of the comedian expressed support and well wishes. See Griffin’s original statement, and some of the responses, below.







pic.twitter.com/Ai0O5WDQkH



— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 5, 2021







We’re here for you, KG.



— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 5, 2021







This is courage, right here. Honesty. Vulnerability. KG, you’re very loved and we support you. https://t.co/ZMqOLhP0V3



— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) August 5, 2021







Get well soon— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) August 5, 2021







Sending you so much love, Kathy.



— Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 5, 2021







Sending you so much love and a heavy dose of strength, Kathy. You Got This and the support of so many people https://t.co/YeyPgyg6oO



— Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) August 5, 2021



