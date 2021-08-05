Paramount+ and Showtime Combine for More Than 42 Million Global Subscribers

ViacomCBS hit 42 million global subscribers combined between its streaming platforms, primarily Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access) and Showtime OTT, in the second quarter of 2021, the company reported Thursday.



That’s up from the 36 million subscribers worldwide that ViacomCBS reported it had reached across Paramount+ and Showtime on May 6, two months after the March 4 rebrand of CBS All Access into Paramount+.



ViacomCBS revealed Thursday it will be partnering with Sky to launch Paramount+ in Europe.



“In a quarter of strong business performance, including growth in advertising and affiliate, streaming was a standout. We continued to accelerate our global streaming momentum and delivered phenomenal results across our flagship streaming services. For the second consecutive quarter, Paramount+ fueled more than 6 million additions to our global streaming subscription base, which now reaches over 42 million. This growth was driven by the power of the service’s differentiated content strategy and expanding content slate. Looking ahead, we’re excited about our opportunity to build on this momentum, as we scale Paramount+’s content offerings across genres and expand our reach with global audiences.”



Back in February, ViacomCBS said it expects to reach 65-75 million global subscribers between Paramount+ and Showtime by 2024.



ViacomCBS revealed its new streaming subscriber numbers along with its second-quarter 2021 earnings Thursday. Readers can find out more about how the company did in its Q2 here.



